The 2019 Penghu International Fireworks Festival starts today. The Penghu County Government has announced huge fireworks displays every Monday and Thursday from today until late June, along with an extra show scheduled for Mother’s Day on May 12. There will also be a drone display featuring 200 drones for each show.

For flower lovers, the ongoing rose exhibition at Taipei’s Shilin Official Residence is not to be missed, as over 2,000 plants of 125 rose varieties are blooming in the garden. The colorful event will run through Sunday next week. Meanwhile, the Hakka Tung Blossom Festival is to begin in Hsinchu and Miaoli counties this month: visitors are welcome to admire the Tung blossoms while participating in the Hakka cultural activities.

Finally, the 54-day Bitan Water Show in New Taipei City’s Xindian District runs until April 30. Using high-pressure water jets, the spectacular water dance every evening in Bitan, literally “green lake,” will shoot up to 30m high.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

「2019澎湖國際海上花火節」今日盛大登場，澎湖縣政府並宣布自即日起至六月底，每週一和週四晚間均有大型煙火表演，五月十二日母親節當天額外增加一場。同時在每場煙火秀上，還會有兩百架無人機集體展演。

而喜愛蒔花弄草的人，則不可錯過台北市進行中的「士林官邸玫瑰展」。約一百二十五個品種、超過兩千株玫瑰目前正綻放於花園中，這項色彩繽紛的花展將持續至下週日。同時「客家桐花節」本月即將在新竹縣及苗栗縣等地登場，遊客們歡迎前往賞花，並參與客家文化活動。

此外為期五十四天的「碧潭水舞秀」近日正在新北市新店區上演，並持續至四月三十日。藉由高壓噴頭，碧潭碧綠湖面上每晚壯觀的水舞可高達三十公尺。

（台北時報張聖恩）