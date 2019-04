EVERYDAY ENGLISH A: Is Longjing tea produced in Taiwan? B: Yes, although originally grown in Hangzhou, China, it is grown in New Taipei City’s Sanxia District. However, tea aficionados believe only Longjing tea grown in Longjing Village, Hangzhou, is truly authentic. A: 龍井茶是在台灣生產的嗎? B: 是哦,雖然這種茶原本種植在中國的杭州,但是現在新北市的三峽區也有種了。不過啊,茶葉的狂熱者會認為,只有杭州龍井村種植的才是真正道地的龍井茶。 English 英文: Chinese 中文:

