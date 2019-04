A: Life is about being happy. You should do what you love.

B: I say money will buy happiness. You should make as much money as you can.

C: I say you’re both wrong. Happiness is important, but money won’t buy it. It comes from respect. Do what you’re good at, not what you love.

A: 人生就是要快樂。你應該去作你喜歡的事。

B: 我覺得金錢可以買到快樂,你應該趁你有力氣時賺愈多錢愈好。

C: 我會說你們兩個都錯了。快樂確實重要,但這是金錢買不到的。快樂來自於敬意。你應該去做你擅長的事,而不是你喜歡的。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: