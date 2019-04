B: You think it’s selfish to have as much fun as you can while you’re alive?

A: I think the best thing is to find a job you love and devote your time to that.

C: But then you risk associating what you love with hard work. Over time, you might tire of it, or even come to resent it altogether.

B: 你覺得,趁你還活著的時候努力享樂,這種想法很自私嗎?

A: 我覺得最棒的事應該是找到你愛的工作,把時間奉獻給它。

C: 但這樣你就可能會把你愛的事物跟辛苦工作聯想在一起。一段時間後,你也許會對它感到疲憊,或甚至是全部都討厭。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: