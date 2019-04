B: The only point in life is the satisfaction of your desires, and to have as much fun as you can while you still can.

C: Look at you. In the space of a few minutes you’ve gone from a total nihilist to a hedonist.

A: I think that’s just a terribly selfish way to think.

B: 我覺得生命中唯一的重點是滿足自己的慾望,然後趁你還有能力的時候努力享樂。

C: 你看看你,不過是幾分鐘的時間,你就從完全的虛無論者變成享樂主義者了。

A: 我覺得那只是一種非常糟糕的自私想法。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: