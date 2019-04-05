Before the launch of the Michelin Guide Taipei 2019 scheduled for next Wednesday, the famous guidebook released a list of 12 new Bib Gourmand restaurants on March 27. The Bib Gourmand signifies “good quality, good value cooking.” To qualify for this distinction, establishments have to offer a meal at a price of no more than NT$1,300 (US$42).

The 12 recommended Taipei restaurants are: A-Cheng Goose (Zhongshan), A-Kuo Noodles, Chili House (Daan), Do It True (Xinyi), Jen Ho Yuan, Mai Mien Yen Tsai, Mother’s Kitchen, Rong Rong Yuan, Saffron, Shin Yeh Shiao Ju (Nangang), Tien Hsia San Chueh and Yi Hsing Pavilion. This year’s list includes more reasonably priced eateries than were selected last year.

Among the entrants, many are well-known restaurants that have been operating for decades. Do It True, a reputable restaurant specializing in Beijing cuisine, has been popular since its establishment in 1949, and was highly praised by late US president George H. W. Bush during his visit.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

《米其林指南台北二○一九年》即將於下週三公布，在這之前，該知名指南於三月二十七日，發表了今年新入選「必比登推介」的十二家餐廳。獲選「必比登推介」表示能提供「物有所值的美食」，若要具備上榜的資格，店家每餐不得超過新台幣一千三百元（約四十二美元）。

這十二家獲推薦的台北餐廳是：阿城鵝肉（中山店）、阿國切仔麵、四川吳抄手（大安店）、都一處（信義店）、人和園、賣麵炎仔、女娘的店、榮榮園、番紅花、欣葉小聚今品（南港店）、天下三絕、義興樓。而與去年的名單相比，這次較多平價小吃店入選。

在新上榜者中，不少是經營數十年的知名老店。例如專精北京菜馳名的都一處，一九四九年開店至今廣受歡迎，就連已故美國總統老布希之前造訪時都對它讚不絕口。

（台北時報張聖恩〉