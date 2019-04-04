British singer Ed Sheeran is to kick off his Asian concert tour today, performing in Taiwan for the very first time at the 30,000-capacity Taoyuan City Stadium. Hit Japanese rock band One OK Rock will be the support. A few of the more expensive tickets, priced between NT$4,000 (US$130) and NT$6,000, are still available at time of printing.

With world concert tours and billions of streams of his hits every year, the four-time Grammy Award winner is the highest-earning solo musician today, according to Forbes. Sheeran had to cancel his show in Taiwan in 2017 after suffering multiple fractures in a bicycle accident. Taiwanese fans have urged him to stay away from his bike before the show tonight.

During the four-day spring break long weekend, Taiwanese singer Jeff Chang will also put on a concert at the Taipei Arena on Saturday. The iconic singer of the 1990s says that he is excited to finally return home for his world tour, planning to add more songs for the domestic fans.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

英國歌手紅髮艾德的亞洲巡演將從今日開跑，他將首度來台在桃園市立田徑場開唱，該場地可容納多達三萬名粉絲，日本搖滾天團One OK Rock則擔任特別嘉賓，目前少數四千至六千元之間的高價位門票仍可供選購。

根據《富比士》雜誌報導，這位四座葛萊美獎得主藉由世界巡演，和每年數十億次的歌曲串流量，是現今收入最高的個人音樂家。他於二○一七年因腳踏車車禍造成多處骨折，並取消當年原定的台灣演唱會，所以許多台灣歌迷都力勸他今晚開唱前要遠離腳踏車。

而在春假四天連假中，台灣歌手張信哲週六亦將於台北小巨蛋開唱。這位九○年代的代表性歌手說，對於世界巡演終於回到家鄉感到興奮，還打算為本地歌迷多唱幾首歌。

（台北時報張聖恩）