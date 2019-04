A: One of the best speeches was saying how all the experiences you accumulate throughout your life will eventually help you in achieving your potential.

B: I think all the talk of being able to achieve your dreams ultimately sets people up for a fall.

C: I’m sure the truth lies somewhere in between.

A: 我聽到最棒的一場演講是說,你這一生中累積的所有經驗,最後會如何幫助你發揮潛能。

B: 我覺得所有談論關於實現夢想的演說,最終都只是讓人們掉入陷阱。

C: 我覺得事實應該介於這兩種說法之間。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: