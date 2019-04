B: The reason I object to the inspirational speeches is that they try to find meaning in life when really there isn’t any.

C: Don’t you think that’s a bit nihilistic? Are you saying that life has no objective meaning or intrinsic value?

A: I think he just got out of the wrong side of bed this morning.

B: 我不喜歡這種啟發性演講的原因,是在於他們總要在生活中找出意義,實際上根本沒有啊。

C: 你不覺得這樣想有一點虛無主義嗎?你是說生命沒有任何客觀意義或是固有的價值嗎?

A: 我覺得他應該只是今天心情不好。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: