The ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2019 took place in Japan last week. Despite foot injuries, China’s Sui Wenjing and Han Cong gave a passionate show to break the world record in the free skate, claiming the gold in pair skating again with a record-breaking total score. Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov of Russia took silver, followed by their teammates Natalia Zabiiako and Alexander Enbert.

Olympic champion Alina Zagitova of Russia also captured her first world championship title in ladies’ skating. She skated almost flawlessly to defeat Kazakhstan’s Elizabet Tursynbaeva, who became the first woman to land a quadruple jump at the contest. Evgenia Medvedeva of Russia came third.

In men’s skating, Japan’s “Ice prince,” two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu, was upset by Chinese-American Nathan Chen, the defending champion; Chinese-American Vincent Zhou took bronze. But it was US skater Mariah Bell who stole the spotlight this year. She was accused of intentionally cutting South Korean rival Lim Eun-soo’s calf with her skate during a warmup before the “short program.”

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

二○一九年ISU世界花式滑冰錦標賽上週在日本登場，儘管帶著腳傷，中國的隋文靜與韓聰仍以激情演出在「長曲」（自由滑）比賽打破世界紀錄，並以總分破世界的佳績於世錦賽雙人項目中再度奪冠。銀牌是來自俄國的Evgenia Tarasova和Vladimir Morozov，同胞隊友Natalia Zabiiako和Alexander Enbert緊追在後。

在女子組方面，俄國的奧運冰后Alina Zagitova首度榮獲世界冠軍。她以近乎完美的表現力壓來自哈薩克的Elizabet Tursynbaeva，後者則成為在世錦賽上首位完成四周跳的女子選手，俄國的Evgenia Medvedeva排名第三。

在男子組方面，日本「滑冰王子」、兩屆奧運冠軍羽生結弦受挫於衛冕冠軍的華裔美籍名將陳巍，同樣是華裔美籍的周知方奪銅。然而今年的焦點似乎被美國選手Mariah Bell搶走了！她被指控在「短曲」比賽前的熱身時段，故意用冰鞋割傷南韓選手林恩秀的小腿。

（台北時報張聖恩〉