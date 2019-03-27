US President Donald Trump hailed the end of the Islamic State (IS) group’s “caliphate” on Saturday. He vowed that the US would remain “vigilant” against the jihadists.

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) defeated IS in the remote riverside village of Baghouz. IS-controlled territory once stretched across a vast swathe of Iraq and Syria, with seven million people in its sway. This victory capped a six-month operation against the final remnants of IS-controlled territory.

The geographic caliphate has been dismantled. However, analysts warn that remnants of the group can melt back in to the population and try to convert others to their ideology.

The jihadists retain a presence in eastern Syria’s vast Badia desert. They also have various other hideouts. From these places, they could wage the kind of deadly guerrilla insurgency that accompanied the rise of IS.

Acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan welcomed the “critical milestone,” but warned that “our work is far from complete.”

French President Emmanuel Macron said a source of potential terror attacks had been “eliminated.” However, he also warned that “the threat remains and the fight against terrorist groups must continue.”

British Prime Minister Theresa May called the bastion’s fall “a historic milestone” in the fight against IS. She also said the British government remained “committed to eradicating their poisonous ideology.”

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned that it is clear that IS “continues to represent a considerable threat,” adding: “We shall not underestimate that threat.”

Mazloum Kobane, the overall commander of the SDF, said “A new phase in the fight against terrorists” is beginning, adding that the target was now to eliminate IS “sleeper cells.”

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1. vigilant adj. 警戒的；警覺的 (jing3 jie4 de5; jing3 jue2 de5) 2. final remnants phr. 最後的殘餘 (zui4 hou4 de5 can2 yu2) 3. dismantle v. 解體；拆卸 (jie2 ti3; chai1 xie4) 4. ideology n. 意識形態 (yi4 shi4 xing2 tai4) 5. guerrilla insurgency phr. 游擊暴動 (you2 ji2 bao4 dong4) 6. eradicate v. 根除；消滅 (gen1 chu2; xiao1 mie4) 7. underestimate v. 低估 (di1 gu1) 8. sleeper cell phr. 暗樁；潛伏人員 (an4 zhuang1; qian2 fu2 ren2 yuan2)



(Staff writer, with reporting from AFP)

美國總統唐納‧川普上週六對「伊斯蘭國」（IS）組織的「哈里發國」被消滅表達贊許。川普誓言美國仍將對聖戰份子保持「警戒」。

美國支持的「敘利亞民主力量」在巴古斯這偏遠的濱河村莊擊敗了IS。IS控制的領土曾橫跨伊拉克和敘利亞的大片區域，有七百萬人受其統治。這場勝利終結了六個月以來對IS殘存勢力的圍剿。

地理上的「哈里發國」雖已瓦解，但分析家警告說，該組織的殘餘份子仍可滲入群眾，並試圖將其意識形態灌輸給他人。

聖戰份子仍留在敘利亞東部廣闊的巴迪亞沙漠，以及各種藏身之處。從這些藏匿處，他們仍可策動讓IS得以崛起的那種慘烈的游擊暴動。

美國國防部代理部長派崔克‧夏納翰對這「關鍵的里程碑」表示肯定，但警告說，「我們的工作還有很多尚未完成」。

法國總統艾曼紐‧馬克宏表示，策動恐怖攻擊的一個源頭已被「消滅」。但他也警告說，「威脅仍然存在，打擊恐怖組織的行動必須繼續下去。」

英國首相特蕾莎‧梅伊，則把IS最後堡壘的攻陷稱為打擊IS的「歷史性里程碑」。她還表示，英國政府仍會「致力根除他們有毒的意識形態」。

德國外交部長海科‧馬斯警告說，很明顯地，IS「持續構成相當大的威脅」，並補充道：「我們不應低估這威脅」。

敘利亞民主力量總司令馬茲隆‧柯巴尼表示，「打擊恐怖分子的新階段」方才開始，並補充說，現在的目標是消除IS潛伏的「暗樁」。

（台北時報林俐凱編譯）