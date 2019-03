A: I sent a response to the old landlord today. I laid out clearly and systematically what my rights as a former tenant were. I made it very clear that he wouldn’t see a cent from me.

B: Did he reply?

A: Yes, he did. He just said: “Oh, I see.”

A: 我今天寄了一封回信給那位舊房東,清楚而且有系統地說明我作為一位前房客的權利。我講得很清楚,他不可能從我這邊拿到一毛錢。

B: 那他有回應嗎?

A: 有哦,他回信了,他只說:「哦,我了解了。」

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: