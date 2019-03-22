More male K-pop stars quit showbiz last week as a scandal over illicit sex videos continues to snowball across South Korea’s music industry. Yong Jun-hyung of boyband Highlight and Choi Jong-hoon of boyband FTIsland announced their retirements for watching or sharing the sex videos, while Lee Jong-hyun from boyband CNBLUE also issued an apology.

Earlier last week, singer Jung Joon-young was questioned by police for secretly filming women having sex with him and then sharing the videos with other entertainers in online chat groups. Seungri from boyband BIGBANG was also questioned for his involvement in the case, and has been accused of supplying prostitutes to business investors at his nightclub “Burning Sun.” Jung and Seungri have also announced their retirements from showbiz.

Seungri’s withdrawal has put BIGBANG’s future at stake. After dominating the music industry for over a decade, the band has been hit by a succession of scandals in recent years. Work has been put on hold, with the other four members currently doing their military service.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

南韓非法性愛影片的醜聞如滾雪球般襲捲了音樂界，上週又有韓流男星們宣布退出演藝圈！包括男團Highlight的龍俊亨和FTIsland的崔鍾訓，皆因觀賞或散播該影片而引退，CNBLUE的李宗泫則為此向大眾致歉。

在上週稍早時，歌手鄭俊英因非法偷拍女性和他的性愛影片，並與聊天群組中其他藝人分享遭到警方偵訊。天團BIGBANG的勝利亦因此案牽連遭到警方訊問，他還被指控曾為自己的夜店「Burning Sun」投資人招妓，他們兩人均宣布引退。

勝利的退出讓BIGBANG的未來顯得岌岌可危，該團在稱霸音樂界超過十年後，近年來卻因接踵而至的醜聞深受打擊，目前因其他四位團員正在服兵役而暫停活動。

(台北時報張聖恩)