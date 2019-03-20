EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Before I moved out, I met the landlord at the apartment. We inspected it together.

B: Did he have any problem with it then? Did he sign the contract, saying he was satisfied and that you had returned the key?

A: Yes. He returned the deposit in full. We shook hands and said goodbye.

B: Why is he still demanding compensation? Sounds like extortion to me.

A: 在我搬走之前，我跟房東約在公寓見面。還一起檢查過公寓。

B: 他那時候有反應什麼問題嗎？他有沒有在租賃契約上面簽字，寫明他滿意屋況，確認你已歸還鑰匙？

A: 有哦，他全額退還了押金。我們還握手互道再見。

B: 那他怎麼還會要求賠償？我覺得聽起來像是在勒索啊。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: