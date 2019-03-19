With the US-China trade war having changed from a tariff war into a technology war, Chinese government-backed telecommunications equipment giant Huawei Technologies Co, with its roots in the People’s Liberation Army, has become a focal point for attack and defense between the two sides. Huawei founder and chief executive Ren Zhengfei frequently gives interviews to foreign media and employs a combination of honeyed words and veiled threats. “The world needs us,” said Ren in a recent interview.The Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece Global Times, meanwhile, has said that “the attractiveness to Europe of Huawei’s advanced technology is irrefutable.” But is Huawei really that powerful?

Supported by the Chinese state, Huawei has been working to lead the formation of 5G standards. During a conference organized by the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) to develop telecommunications standards, Huawei was seen using tactics such as manipulation and buying allies in order to guide motions that benefited the company. In China alone, the company has submitted nearly 9,000 related documents.

However, if Huawei’s Polar code scheme is adopted by 3GPP for 5G eMBB (Enhanced Mobile Broadband) control channels standard and China Mobile’s SBA (Service-Based Architecture) framework is confirmed as the unified infrastructure for the 5G core network, it won’t change the bigger picture. Whether it is Huawei or — more generally China — who attempts to dominate 5G, they will not have full control over the complex infrastructure of 5G networks.

This is because there is an extremely broad range of components involved in 5G technology, and the majority of the key technologies are in the hands of the US, Japan and Europe. This is especially the case for field-programmable gate arrays (FPGA) and antenna arrays. If US President Donald Trump re-instates the ban he previously levied, Huawei may well become the next ZTE Corp.

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1. telecommunications n. 電信(dian4 xin4) 2. giant n. 巨頭(ju4 tou2) 3. focal point phr. 焦點(jiao1 dian3) 4. foreign media phr. 外媒(wai4 mei3) 5. in the hands of phr. 掌控在 (zhang3 kong4 zai4) 6. puff piece phr. 狂捧 (kuang2 peng3)



Before the US-China trade war started, Chinese broadcaster CCTV produced a puff piece documentary entitled “Amazing China.” Now, however, the Chinese government doesn’t dare mention its China 2025 strategy any more. We are about to find out how powerful Huawei really is.

(Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times)

美中貿易戰從關稅戰打到科技戰，中國解放軍背景、政府大力扶植的電信設備巨頭華為技術有限公司成為攻防焦點，除華為創辦人及執行長任正非頻頻接受外媒專訪，軟硬兼施嗆「這世界離不開我們」，環球時報等中共喉舌也幫腔，稱「華為技術領先，對歐洲有擋不住的吸引力」；但華為有那麼厲害嗎？

在國家力量支持下，華為想盡辦法主導5G標準制定；在擬定電信標準的「第三代合作夥伴計畫」（3GPP）會議，常見華為透過人海戰術及買通盟友，引導議案對自己有利，光是中國，就提交近九千份相關文件。

但就算華為的Polar極化碼方案被3GPP採納為5GeMBB控制通道標準方案、中國移動的SBA（Service-Based Architecture）架構被確定是5G核心網統一基礎架構，那又如何？不管是華為或中國，企圖主導5G還是得面對「頭重腳輕」的關鍵難題。

5G技術涉及的核心組件極廣，多數關鍵技術掌控在美日歐系手中，尤其是現場可編程門陣列（FPGA）、天線列陣等，只要美國總統川普再祭出禁售令，華為恐怕就是下一個中興通訊。

在美中貿易戰開打前，中國央視製作紀錄片，狂捧「厲害了我的國」，但現在呢？連中國製造二○二五都不敢再提，華為到底厲不厲害，很快就會現出原形。

(自由時報記者高嘉和)

FOLLOW UP

讀後練習

Questions (true or false)

1. Huawei chief executive Ren Zhengfei believes the US China trade/technology war will have a material impact on the company’s operations.

2. Huawei wants to become a leading player in the global shift to 5G mobile technology.

3. Huawei has a monopoly on 5G technology; both the US and Europe have lost control of key technologies in this field.

4. The author believes Huawei will inevitably become the next “Chinese victim” of the US China trade/technology war.

(Edward Jones, Taipei Times)