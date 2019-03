A: It must be difficult to avoid eating peanuts, though. There are peanuts in all kinds of food.

B: Food companies have got better at labeling foodstuffs that contain peanuts. They sometimes even add a warning to packaging saying “may contain peanuts” or even “made in a factory that also uses peanuts.”

A: 不過避免吃花生一定很難吧,在各種食物裡都有花生。

B: 食品公司在標示含花生食物上已經有進步了。他們有時甚至還會在包裝上加註警語,例如「內含花生」,或是「在使用花生的工廠製造」。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: