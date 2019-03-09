EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: I’d be interested in knowing how she organizes the plot of her novel, if it takes years to organize.

B: She said she writes plot points and dialogue on cards and then tapes them to the wall. To make a connection between them, she runs string between the cards. To abandon a plot point, she just discards the card. Occasionally, she steps back and looks at the wall, and adjusts things.

A: 如果要花上好幾年，我倒是有興趣聽她如何組織她小說中的情節。

B: 她說，她會在卡片上寫上情節重點和對話片段，然後貼在牆上。如果想讓這些片段產生關聯，她就會用一條線穿過相關的卡片。如果想要放棄某個情節重點，她就會直接丟掉卡片。她就是往後站幾步，盯著牆看，偶爾調整這些東西。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: