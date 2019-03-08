The Asian influence on Hollywood continues to go from strength to strength, with Free Solo achieving the heights of Oscars success last week, winning the Best Documentary Feature award. Directed by Chinese-American filmmaker Jimmy Chin and his wife Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, the film, documenting rock climber Alex Honnold’s free solo climb of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, will premiere on National Geographic tonight.

Chin’s parents Frank and Yen-yen Chin are originally from China, first moving to Taiwan, where they were educated, before emigrating to the US. “I loved going to the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei to watch old people doing tai chi,” recalls the director, whose father had kept pushing him to try harder and do better.

Meanwhile, the Best Animated Short Film award went to Bao, written and directed by Chinese-Canadian filmmaker Domee Shi. The movie tells the story of a Chinese-Canadian woman suffering from “empty nest syndrome,” whose life changes when one of her handmade “baozi” (steamed stuffed buns) comes alive.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

亞洲影響力在好萊塢持續上升，《赤手登峰》更在上週成功登上奧斯卡獎的巔峰，勇奪最佳紀錄片獎項。該片是由華裔美籍的金國威與妻子瓦斯瑞莉共同執導，是關於攀岩家哈諾以單人徒手攀登上優勝美地「酋長岩」的壯舉！本片今晚在國家地理頻道首播。

金國威的父母金太平與金艷艷，都是從中國遷居至台灣並在本地就學，之後才又移民到美國。金導演回憶說︰「我最愛去台北市的中正紀念堂，看著老人們打太極拳。」而父親總是會督促他再努力點、把事做得更好。

此外，華裔加拿大籍女導演石之予編劇、執導的《包‧子》，亦榮獲奧斯卡獎最佳動畫短片。故事講述一名華裔加籍婦女受「空巢症候群」所苦，然而她手工製作的一顆包子竟然活了起來，她的生活也因此而發生改變。

（台北時報張聖恩)