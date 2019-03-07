Home / Bilingual Pages
Thu, Mar 07, 2019 - Page 2　

EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: My friend also said you have to expect periods of frustration, when you’re faced with unexpected plot holes or periods you just don’t feel inspired.

B: I’ve heard that some writers work for days on the beginning of a chapter, only to abandon it later.

A: She mentioned that, too. She said you must be prepared for false starts, but that you mustn’t get too frustrated.

A: 我朋友也說，你必須預期會有挫折期，像是你得面對預料外的情節漏洞、或是你就是找不到靈感的時期。

B: 我聽說過有些作家花好幾天在一個章節的開頭，結果後來還是整段放棄。

A: 我朋友也有提到這點。她說，你必須要對開頭失誤做好心理準備，但你也絕對不要感到太過挫敗。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文:

This story has been viewed 272 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top