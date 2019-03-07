EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: My friend also said you have to expect periods of frustration, when you’re faced with unexpected plot holes or periods you just don’t feel inspired.

B: I’ve heard that some writers work for days on the beginning of a chapter, only to abandon it later.

A: She mentioned that, too. She said you must be prepared for false starts, but that you mustn’t get too frustrated.

A: 我朋友也說，你必須預期會有挫折期，像是你得面對預料外的情節漏洞、或是你就是找不到靈感的時期。

B: 我聽說過有些作家花好幾天在一個章節的開頭，結果後來還是整段放棄。

A: 我朋友也有提到這點。她說，你必須要對開頭失誤做好心理準備，但你也絕對不要感到太過挫敗。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: