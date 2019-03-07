British actress Emma Thompson quit a film by Skydance recently to protest against its recruitment of former Disney creative director and Pixar co-founder John Lasseter, who was forced to leave his post in late 2017 after being accused of sexual harassment. Originally, Thompson was to voice one of the roles in the animated film “Luck.”

“It feels very odd to me that you and your company would consider hiring someone with Mr Lasseter’s pattern of misconduct given the present climate, in which people with the kind of power that you have can reasonably be expected to step up,” the Academy Award winner wrote in an open letter.

“If people who have spoken out — like me — do not take this sort of a stand, then things are very unlikely to change at anything like the pace required to protect my daughter’s generation,” the actress wrote. According to Bloomberg, within 18 months since the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment began to spread, some of the accused are already back at work.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

英國女星艾瑪湯普生近日退出了天舞影業的一部電影，以抗議該公司聘請前迪士尼創意總監、皮克斯共同創辦人約翰拉塞特，在二○一七年底拉塞特因為性騷擾被迫辭職。而湯普生原本要替動畫片《運氣》（Luck，暫譯）中的角色配音。

這位奧斯卡影后在一封公開信中寫道：「您和貴公司會考慮僱用像拉塞特先生這種行為不當的人，讓人覺得非常奇怪。依照目前的氛圍來看，外界合理期待像你們這樣有權勢的人能挺身而出。」

該女星還寫道：「像我們這種曾為此發聲的人若無法堅持立場，那麼改革的腳步將不足以保護我女兒這一代。」《彭博社》則指出，反性騷擾的「#我也是」運動展開後才不過一年半，有些受到指控的對象即已復職。

（台北時報張聖恩〉