You often hear in Taiwan people complaining of unsightly surroundings and an ugly environment, with box-like, concrete, soulless buildings — the “much-admired” Republic of China “aesthetic” — compared to traditional Qing-era architecture or Japanese colonial period architecture such as Japanese-style wooden bungalows or Western-style buildings combining Baroque elements.

It is possible to see white, boxy buildings throughout the world, in what used to be known as the “international style” that originated in Germany’s Bauhaus movement. Back then, the Bauhaus square-ish buildings were regarded as avant garde.

The word “Bauhaus” combines the German “bau” (to build) and “haus” (house). It was the name of a design institute established in Weimer, in eastern Germany, in 1919 — exactly a century ago — by the architect Walter Gropius (1883-1969).

In Europe at the time, the idea that “ornamentation is a crime” had taken hold: that is, any ostentatious ornamentation on architecture or design was done for the benefit of the monarchy or aristocracy, and the more decorous a building was, the more it meant that the craftsmen working on it had been exploited.

Compared to the ostentatious, somber, meticulously detailed traditional architecture of the time, with its commemorative function, being built of stone to ensure survival into perpetuity, the simpler Bauhaus style emphasized utility, simplicity and reproducibility, which could be used by ordinary people and mass produced on an industrial scale. The school building (photo 2) designed by Gropius and the staff and students of the Bauhaus school after it relocated to Dessau in 1925 is an exemplar of this style. The essence of the “less is more” principle stated by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe (1886-1969), the school’s last principal, is still discernible in the simple, clean designs of Apple and Muji products today.





Gropius regarded architecture as a “total” work of art (Gesamtkunstwerk), including painting, interior design, furniture, textiles and performance, and brought artists and craftsmen from all these disciplines under one roof to study in the school. The modern approach to teaching art and design retains vestiges of the foundations laid by Bauhaus even today. With this cross-pollination of ideas and styles, we can see the influence of French Cubism and Dutch Neoplasticism (De Stijl, utilizing form and strong colors, with monochrome shapes consisting of straight horizontal and vertical lines filled with primary colors, as in photo 3) in Bauhaus architecture.

The end of Bauhaus came in 1933 at the hands of the Nazis, who criticized it for promoting internationalism, and of being antithetical to German nationalism and pro-communist. The Nazis also believed that the flat roofs favored by Bauhaus derived from Jewish design, and was unsuitable for the climate in Germany, where it often rained and snowed.

Chased out by the Nazis, the teachers and students of the Bauhaus school moved to America, where they would take up teaching positions in architecture institutes in Harvard and Chicago, their students ensuring the “international style” would be adopted the world over. The UN Secretariat Building in New York and the glass Pyramide du Louvre in Paris were both influenced by the glass Curtain Wall architectural design devised by the Bauhaus school. The white, box-like buildings of the international style have become part of the global architectural vocabulary, even if its expression is sometimes debased and soulless. The influence of Bauhaus is everywhere, ubiquitous to the extent that it is sometimes difficult to recognize it, similar to the difficulty in distinguishing the origins of a stranger who has no discernible accent.