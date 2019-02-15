The 2019 Taiwan Lantern Festival will kick off on Tuesday in Pingtung County. Although the festival celebrates the Year of the Pig, it will feature a giant tuna-themed main lantern, Pingtung being known for its tuna. The event marks its 30th anniversary this year, this being the first year the main lantern is not based on an animal sign of the Chinese zodiac.

The 2019 Taipei Lantern Festival begins tomorrow in Taipei’s Ximending area. Visitors will have a chance to meet with Mickey Mouse and other characters from Tokyo Disneyland, who will do surprise performances beside the Mickey Mouse-themed lantern and join the parade scheduled for Sunday next week on the closing day.

Meanwhile, the 2019 Pingsi Sky Lantern Festival will take place tomorrow and on Tuesday in New Taipei City’s Pingsi District. Participants from home and abroad are set to release thousands of sky lanterns from Pingsi Junior High School and Shihfen Sky Lantern Plaza to pray for good luck.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

二○一九年台灣燈會下週二將在屏東縣登場，雖然燈會是為了慶祝「豬年」舉辦，巨型主燈卻是以屏東名產鮪魚為主題。在燈會今年邁入三十週年之際，這也是主燈首次未配合黃道十二宮的生肖動物而設計。

二○一九年台北燈節明日亦將在台北市的西門町登場，遊客將有機會和來自東京迪士尼樂園的米奇與其它角色見面。他們將會在米奇主題花燈附近進行驚喜表演，並預計加入下週日閉幕當天的大遊行。

同時，二○一九年新北市平溪天燈節將在明日與下週二，在新北市平溪區舉行。來自國內外的參加者，將分別在平溪國中、十分廣場施放數千盞天燈，藉以祈求好運。

（台北時報張聖恩〉