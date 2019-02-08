Home / Bilingual Pages
Fri, Feb 08, 2019 - Page 2　

EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: It’s the fourth day. We’re going to pray to the God of Wealth. Coming?

B: Sure. I can catch up on sleep in the car. Where’s the God of Wealth temple?

A: We’re going to the Martial God of Wealth temple. There are literary and a martial gods. The martial ones have a black face and beard, with a silver whip in one hand and a gold ingot in the other.

B: Sounds interesting. Let me make a cup of coffee first.

A: 今天是大年初四，我們家要去拜財神，你要不要一起來？

B: 好啊，我可以在車上補眠，哪裡有財神廟呀？

A: 我們要去武財神廟，財神也有分文武哦。武財神像多是黑面濃鬚，一手執銀鞭，一手持元寶。

B: 聽起來好有趣哦，等我煮一杯咖啡喝完就出門。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文:

This story has been viewed 118 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top