EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: It’s the fourth day. We’re going to pray to the God of Wealth. Coming?

B: Sure. I can catch up on sleep in the car. Where’s the God of Wealth temple?

A: We’re going to the Martial God of Wealth temple. There are literary and a martial gods. The martial ones have a black face and beard, with a silver whip in one hand and a gold ingot in the other.

B: Sounds interesting. Let me make a cup of coffee first.

A: 今天是大年初四，我們家要去拜財神，你要不要一起來？

B: 好啊，我可以在車上補眠，哪裡有財神廟呀？

A: 我們要去武財神廟，財神也有分文武哦。武財神像多是黑面濃鬚，一手執銀鞭，一手持元寶。

B: 聽起來好有趣哦，等我煮一杯咖啡喝完就出門。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: