Home / Bilingual Pages
Thu, Feb 07, 2019 - Page 2　

EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: It’s noon. When are you going to get out of bed?

B: It’s the third day of the new year. According to tradition, I have to sleep until I wake naturally. If you force me out of bed on this day, I will be rushed to do things for the rest of the year.

A: Fine, you sleep then. If you can’t sleep tonight, that’s your problem.

B: Whatever. I’m gearing up for playing video games through the night.

A: 現在是中午了耶，你到底要不要起床？

B: 今天是初三，根據習俗我要睡到自然醒。如果你今天催我起床，我一整年都會被催促哦。

A: 好哦，那你就睡吧，晚上睡不著自己想辦法。

B: 那有什麼關係，我已經準備好要打一整個晚上的電動了。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文:

This story has been viewed 590 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top