EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: It’s noon. When are you going to get out of bed?

B: It’s the third day of the new year. According to tradition, I have to sleep until I wake naturally. If you force me out of bed on this day, I will be rushed to do things for the rest of the year.

A: Fine, you sleep then. If you can’t sleep tonight, that’s your problem.

B: Whatever. I’m gearing up for playing video games through the night.

A: 現在是中午了耶，你到底要不要起床？

B: 今天是初三，根據習俗我要睡到自然醒。如果你今天催我起床，我一整年都會被催促哦。

A: 好哦，那你就睡吧，晚上睡不著自己想辦法。

B: 那有什麼關係，我已經準備好要打一整個晚上的電動了。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: