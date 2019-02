EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: The radish cakes are great. I rushed home at lunchtime and fried some. They were delicious.

B: You are crazy. Are those radish cakes homemade?

A: You wash indica rice and soak it overnight. The next day, blend it with water, julienne the radish and cook until soft, then add everything together. Simple.

B: I think there was too much garlic in the cakes you ate. Go brush your teeth.

A: 蘿蔔糕很棒啊,我剛剛才趁中午休息時間偷偷跑回家煎來吃,好好吃。

B: 你太誇張了吧,蘿蔔糕是你們家自己做的嗎?

A: 主要用在來米,洗乾淨後泡一個晚上,隔天打成米漿,蘿蔔削皮刨成絲,煮到軟爛,把米漿加熱,加入煮爛的蘿蔔絲。就這麼簡單。

B: 等一下,你是不是剛剛吃蘿蔔糕的時候加太多大蒜了?去刷牙啦。

