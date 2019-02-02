EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: The radish cakes are great. I rushed home at lunchtime and fried some. They were delicious.

B: You are crazy. Are those radish cakes homemade?

A: You wash indica rice and soak it overnight. The next day, blend it with water, julienne the radish and cook until soft, then add everything together. Simple.

B: I think there was too much garlic in the cakes you ate. Go brush your teeth.

A: 蘿蔔糕很棒啊，我剛剛才趁中午休息時間偷偷跑回家煎來吃，好好吃。

B: 你太誇張了吧，蘿蔔糕是你們家自己做的嗎？

A: 主要用在來米，洗乾淨後泡一個晚上，隔天打成米漿，蘿蔔削皮刨成絲，煮到軟爛，把米漿加熱，加入煮爛的蘿蔔絲。就這麼簡單。

B: 等一下，你是不是剛剛吃蘿蔔糕的時候加太多大蒜了？去刷牙啦。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: