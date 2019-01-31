Home / Bilingual Pages
Thu, Jan 31, 2019 - Page 2　

EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: In most Hakka households, the daughter-in-law does the preparation for Lunar New Year. Dad retired last year, so he’s been Shanghai’d into the ranks.

B: Now, what did you say you’ll be steaming? All I heard was the word “ban.”

A: “Ban” are a speciality in Hakka cuisine: It’s where you pound different kinds of rice into a paste and then make different dishes from it.

B: It sounds like what the southern Chinese call steamed rice cakes.

A: 在大部分的客家大家庭裡面啊，主要是由媳婦負責準備過年，不過我爸去年退休了，今年他就被我們強迫加入準備的行列。

B: 那你剛剛說你們要準備蒸什麼東西啊？為什麼聽起來很多「粄」？

A: 「粄」就是客家菜餚的特色呀，指的是用不同的米磨成米漿，再作成各式各樣的粄食。

B: 哦，聽起來有點像是閩南人所說的「粿」耶。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文:

