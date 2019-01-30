EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Today is the 25th of the 12th lunar month, what we Hakka call “log ngien ga,” which means we begin preparing for the Lunar New Year holiday from today.

B: Prepare what kind of things?

A: We have a big stove at home to steam cakes. From today, Ma will go to the market to buy ingredients to make tian ban, cai tou ban, fa ban and xian ban.

B: Hold on, you’re talking too fast for me, I’m hearing nothing but ban this, ban that. And why is it your mother doing all the shopping?

A: 今天是農曆臘月二十五號，我們客家人稱「落年假」，也就是從今天起開始準備過年。

B: 準備什麼樣的東西啊？

A: 我老家有一個大灶可以蒸糕，所以今天開始我媽媽就會去市場採買食材，準備做甜粄、菜頭粄、發粄、鹹粄。

B: 等等你講太快了，你說那是什麼粄，而且為什麼是你媽媽去採買啊？

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: