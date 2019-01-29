Home / Bilingual Pages
EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: So tell me, how do Hakka spend their Lunar New Year?

B: My family is very traditional. The run-up to the holiday means lots of preparation, as there’s lots to do during the break.

A: Cool. Can I visit you? Everyone in my family is going abroad.

B: Sure. One custom is the “spring walk,” when we visit friends and relatives. I just hope you won’t get bored in my town.

A: 那你跟我說說客家人是怎麼過年的好不好？

B: 我們家還滿傳統的，過年前幾乎都在準備，過年期間很多活動。

A: 聽起來超酷的，那我過年的時候可以去拜訪你們嗎？我們家其他人都出國度假了。

B: 好啊，過年的時候就是要「走春」，我只是怕你覺得鎮上很無聊。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文:

