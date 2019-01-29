Legendary investor Warren Buffet once famously said: “Only when the tide goes out do you discover who’s been swimming naked.” In the last few years, it is only after the stream of easy credit dried up that a wave of Chinese ”unicorn” start-ups were found out to be nothing more than lame ducks.

Recently, one bubble after another has burst within China’s share bike economy. Ofo, once China’s largest share bike company, went through nearly 10 rounds of fundraising and, in 2017, when it was riding the crest of a wave, the company was valued at over US$2 billion. However, when alarm bells began to ring last year over the company’s financial health, more than 10 million users lined up to retrieve their deposits.

Then there is the case of Luckin Coffee, which operates an app-based ordering system and has been burning through cash to subsidize marketing. In the short space of one year the company opened more than 2,000 outlets as it declared its intention to take on and defeat Starbucks in China. Last year, praise was heaped on the company as China’s first lifestyle beverage “unicorn,” and speculation and investment in Luckin Coffee reached astonishing levels. Following two fundraising rounds, the company’s value was pushed up to US$ 2.2 billion, but after it published its financial reports, by the first three quarters of last year Luckin Coffee was racking up losses to the tune of 850 million yuan (US$123 million). As the company continues to expand its operations, losses are forecast to worsen.

Taiwan is also home to a unicorn whose growth models echo its Chinese counterparts. M17 Entertainment, a streaming service co-founded by entertainer Jeffrey Huang, was originally pumped up as a Taiwanese “quasi-unicorn” start-up. However, after a failed attempt at an initial public offering in the US in June, the company suffered losses and began to burn through cash faster than it could sustain revenue growth. At the end of last year, M17 Entertainment delivered the shock announcement that it would be laying off 20 percent of its workforce.

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1. unicorn n. 獨角獸 (du2 jiao3 shou4) 2. fundraising n. 募資 (mu4 zi1) 3. burn through cash phr. 砸錢；燒錢 (za2 qian2; shao1 qian2) 4. subsidize phr. 補貼 (bu3 tie1) 5. revenue growth phr. 營收成長 (ying2 shou1 cheng2 zhang3) 6. valuation n. 估值 (gu1 zhi2)



While Chinese unicorn start-ups are in reality half-baked facsimiles of their US counterparts, they have mastered the dream-producing, money-making antics of Wall Street. As such, they are able to attract investment faster than anyone else and burn through cash at such a high rate that their competitors, unable to keep pace, fall by the wayside. Once these companies’ valuations have been pushed up to stratospheric levels, they go public, listing on the stock exchange. Large investors then bail out of the stock. However, Chinese start-ups lack the creativity and founding skills of established US unicorns such as Google, Facebook or YouTube and — to borrow a phrase — are only able to continue swimming naked when the tide is high.

(Liberty Times, translated by Edward Jones)

股神巴菲特有句名言：「海水退潮就知誰在裸游」；近年來，中國有一群獨角獸，當資金潮水退後，才知道是隻跛腳獸。

近一年來，中國共享單車泡沫一一破裂，曾是中國最大共享單車品牌的Ofo，歷經近十輪募資，二○一七年最風光時，估值超過二十億美元，但去年財務拉警報，超過千萬人排隊退押金。

靠著app點單、砸錢補貼行銷，短短一年多開了逾兩千家門市的瑞幸咖啡，挑明要打敗星巴克，去年才被吹捧為中國第一家休閒飲品獨角獸，炒作吸金能力驚人，經過二輪募資，估值被吹脹到二十二億美元；但財報一揭露，去年前三季大虧八億五千萬人民幣（一億兩千三百萬美元），且隨著據點擴張，預期會越虧越大。

台灣也有隻獨角獸，成長模式很中國。由藝人黃立成創辦的M17娛樂集團，原被吹捧為台灣準新創獨角獸，但自從去年六月赴美上市失利後，因營收成長追不上燒錢速度，去年底也驚傳裁員二成。

中式新創獨角獸只是跟美國學半套，但華爾街的造夢吸金手法卻是學足了，比誰吸金速度快、燒錢手筆大，燒到對手不支倒地、估值不斷推高後，再拚掛牌釋股，投資大咖閃人退場，反正市場永遠不缺最後一隻老鼠！但卻缺乏Google、臉書、YouTube等美國老牌獨角獸的原創與開創本事，只能在漲潮時裸游。