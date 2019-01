A: This year my wife and I are celebrating our fifth anniversary. What does the list say?

B: It says “wood.” A bit uninspiring, perhaps.

A: Not at all. I could try some wood carving. That would be a unique gift.

B: That would work, or perhaps you could plant a tree at the bottom of the garden.

A: 今年我跟我太太要慶祝結婚五週年。那份清單上寫什麼呢?

B: 它寫「木婚」,可能有點讓人提不起勁。

A: 一點也不會啊。我可以試試自己做木雕,這樣就會是一個獨特的禮物。

B: 那應該可以唷。或許你也可以在花園深處種下一棵樹。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: