Hit South Korean boyband Wanna One are to officially break up following four final concerts between today and Sunday. To bid farewell to their fans overseas, the very last concert at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on Sunday will be broadcast live in selected movie theaters in several countries or regions, including Taiwan, Japan and Hong Kong.

Wanna One is a limited-time boyband formed by the 11 winners of the 2017 singing competition Produce 101 — including Kang Daniel, Park Ji-hoon, Lee Dae-hwi, Kim Jae-hwan, Ong Seong-wu, Park Woo-jin, Lai Kuan-lin, Yoon Ji-sung, Hwang Min-hyun, Bae Jin-young and Ha Sung-woon. The 17-year-old Lai, from Taiwan, is a particular favorite among local fans.

The group quickly became a K-pop sensation, conquering countless fans worldwide with mega hits such as Energetic, Burn It Up and Beautiful. After their 18-month-long contract ended on Dec. 31, most of the members are to pursue solo careers, and Lai is set to enter showbiz in China.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

南韓人氣男團Wanna One於今日至週日舉辦四場告別演唱會，之後該團將正式解散。為了向海外粉絲道別，週日在首爾高尺天空巨蛋的最終場次，亦將在某些國家或地區獲選的戲院現場直播，其中包括台灣、日本和香港等地。

Wanna One是個期間限定的男團組合，十一位成員自二○一七年歌唱競賽節目《Produce 101》脫穎而出，他們是︰姜丹尼爾、朴志訓、李大輝、金在奐、邕聖祐、朴佑鎮、賴冠霖、尹智聖、黃旼炫、裴珍映、河成雲。在這些成員中，來自台灣的賴冠霖更是深受本地粉絲的喜愛。

該團迅速走紅而成為引領韓流的組合，並以他們的暢銷金曲，包括《Energetic》、《Burn It Up》、《Beautiful》征服全球歌迷。在限期十八個月的合約於去年十二月三十一日到期後，大部分成員將單飛追求個人演藝事業，賴冠霖則預計進軍中國演藝圈。

（台北時報張聖恩〉