Mon, Jan 21, 2019　

EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A : Next month is my wedding anniversary. I don’t know what to get my wife.

B : There’s a list here of different anniversary themes, according to how long you’ve been married.

A : Let’s see. It will be our 42nd anniversary. The list says “clocks and watches.”

B : That doesn’t work in Taiwanese culture. The phrase “giving a clock ” — “songzhong”— sounds like “paying one’s last respects.”

A : 下個月就是我的結婚紀念日，我不知道該送我太太什麼。

B : 這份清單上面列出不同週年的主題，就看你們結婚多久了。

A : 我們來看看，下個月會是我們結婚四十二週年，清單上寫「鐘錶」。

B : 那不適用於台灣文化哦。「送鐘」這個詞聽起來像是「送終」，是指跟親人永別。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文:

