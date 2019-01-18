EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: I’m sure it was nice being able to spend Christmas Day with your family, though.

B: I was, but I had an asthma attack in the evening with labored breathing. I had to go to the hospital. I’m still wheezing now.

A: Was that because of the change in temperature?

B: Yes. It’s much colder over there. There was frost in the garden on my first day back home.

A: 就算這樣，我相信你能夠跟家人一起過耶誕節還是很棒吧。

B: 是很開心啊，但當晚我就氣喘發作了，呼吸好吃力，後來還得去醫院。到現在還在氣喘。

A: 是因為溫度改變的關係嗎？

B: 沒錯，那邊實在冷很多。我第一天到家的時候花園裡還結了一層霜。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: