A: I bet it was nice to be home and to catch up with some old friends.

B: Kind of. Unfortunately my closest friend there had lost her voice, so we couldn’t talk about much.

A: How rude.

B: I don’t think it was her fault. She had some kind of virus.

A: 回到家,然後跟老朋友敘舊,我想感覺一定很好吧。

B: 還可以啦。可惜的是我最要好的朋友那陣子失聲了,所以我們沒辦法多聊。

A: 哦~她好失禮。

B: 那不是她的錯啦。她被病毒感染了。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: