Breeze Nanshan, the Breeze Group’s third department store in Taipei’s Xinyi District, celebrated its grand opening on Jan. 10, drawing 150,000 shoppers within a day. Located in the Taipei Nan Shan Plaza office tower, the new department store with 16,200 ping (approx. 53,500m2) of floor space is now the largest in Taipei — including seven floors above ground, two basement levels, as well as dining areas between the 46th and 48th floors.

On the invitation of the Breeze Group, Japanese shopping center operator Atre Co. has opened its first overseas mall on the second to fourth floors, with Japanese brands accounting for 60 percent of the goods. In addition, it is housing Blue Bottle Coffee’s first season-themed gift shop in Taiwan.

Breeze Nanshan is also housing nearly 100 restaurants in order to attract customers. Some of the highly-anticipated restaurants include famous US steakhouse Smith and Wollensky’s first Taiwanese branch. However, popular US restaurant The Cheesecake Factory did not open its first Taiwanese outlet there as planned.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

微風南山於上週四盛大開幕，這是微風集團在台北市信義區的第三家百貨公司，一天之內便吸引了十五萬人潮。該處位於「台北南山廣場」辦公大樓內，佔地面積一萬六千兩百坪，是台北市現今最大的百貨公司—包括地上七層、地下兩層，及四十六到四十八樓之間的餐廳區。

而在微風集團力邀下，日本購物中心業者Atre首次到海外展店，在二到四樓開設商場，其中百分之六十的商品都是日系品牌。此外，亦設有台灣首家藍瓶咖啡季節限定禮品店。

同時，微風南山還設有近百家餐廳吸引顧客上門。其中備受矚目的包括知名美國牛排館、史密斯華倫斯基台灣首家分店。不過高人氣的美式餐廳起司蛋糕工廠，則未如計劃來台展店。

（台北時報張聖恩〉