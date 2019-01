A: What was wrong with the train journey home, then?

B: The train company was using the holiday season to catch up on track maintenance work.

A: So there weren’t any trains?

B: There were trains, but the company laid on a bus replacement service between certain stations. It took ages to get home.

A: 搭火車回家的路上發生什麼事了?

B: 鐵路公司竟然利用假期趕工進行軌道維護作業。

A: 所以沒有任何火車可搭嗎?

B: 是有火車啊,不過鐵路公司在某幾個站之間安排了接駁公車服務,結果我花超久才到家。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: