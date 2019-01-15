As we enter the final countdown to the Lunar New Year, convenience stores are vying with each other to grab a slice of the “couch potato” family reunion dinner business. As well as selling high quality, competitively-priced combination meal sets, convenience stores have also teamed up with popular stores and Michelin-starred restaurants to offer a range of New Year dishes.

With less than a month to go until the Lunar New Year break, many people are already busily snapping up New Year products in preparation for the New Year family get-together. According to Uni-President Enterprises, which operates the 7-Eleven convenience store chain, preorders for New Year dishes are gradually building to a peak, while with the added effect of low temperatures, in the coming two weeks the company expects preorders for New Year dishes and hotpot ingredients to increase substantially.

Uni-President says that hotpot ingredients from popular resturants, New Year dishes and Michelin-starred restaurants have all been well received by the public. Popular dishes include Chinese cabbage stewed in a seafood-flavor soy sauce by Leofoo Hotel, Dongpo pork belly by The Landis, Taipei and Spicy Hotpot soup bases made by various popular brands.

Through its own research, the company has discovered that customers in the south of Taiwan prefer to order products from popular brands only available in the north, with spicy hotpot a favorite choice. Taihodien, Top One Pot and Old Sichuan are the top three best-sellers, and Uni-President says it has sold a total of 10,000 spicy hotpot products from these three brands.

Taiwan’s other top convenience store chain, FamilyMart, is catering to small families by offering meal sets for small groups.Wang Chi-cheng, director of FamilyMart’s loyalty member and e-commerce promotion department, says that total business during this year’s Lunar New Year holiday period is forecast to grow by around 20 percent.

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1. couch potato phr. 懶人 (lan3 ren2) 2. high quality, competitively-priced phr. 高CP值 (gao1 CP zhi2) 3. team up with phr. 攜手 (xi1 shou3) 4. New Year dish phr. 年菜 (nian2 cai4) 5. snap up phr. 採買 (cai4 mai3) 6. family get-together phr. 圍爐 (wei2 lu2) 7. chain n. 連鎖 (lian2 suo3) 8. preorder n. 預購 (yu4 gou4) 9. cater to phr. 迎合 (ying2 he2) 10. enter into partnership with phr. 與… 合作 (yu3… he2 zuo4)



FamilyMart has entered into a partnership with popular restaurants, personalities and chefs to produce its first wave of preorder New Year dishes, comprising a total of 100 items including assorted cold dishes stewed in soy sauce, picked cabbage and pork soup base and braised beef soup from celebrity artist Shao Hsin’s restaurant, and medicinal herb chicken soup cooked with huadiao wine and Sichuan pepper spicy hotpot made with pork cartilage on offer from celebrity chef Wu Ping-cheng.

(Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times)

農曆春節倒數，超商業者搶攻懶人圍爐商機，除了販售高CP值組合，也與名店、米其林餐廳攜手推出年菜。

距離農曆過年不到一個月，不少民眾都忙著採買年貨，準備圍爐與家人團聚。經營7-Eleven連鎖便利店統一超商表示，預購年菜已經逐步進入高峰，加上低溫帶動下，預估未來兩週，年菜、鍋物預購量將會大增。

統一超商表示，排隊鍋物、名店年菜及摘星美食都很受民眾歡迎，包括六福客棧的海味滷白菜、天香樓的東坡肉及名店麻辣湯底等。

統一超商進一步分析發現，南部民眾偏好訂購北部才有的名店商品，其中又以麻辣鍋最受歡迎，太和殿、這一鍋以及老四川佔據銷售榜前三名，共銷出一萬組產品。

超商雙雄之一的全家超商則是迎合小家庭需求，推出適合少人份食用的菜色組合。全家便利商店會員暨電商推進部部長王啟丞指出，今年過年檔期整體業績預估可以成長兩成左右。

全家和名店、名人及名廚合作，第一波年菜預購推出百項商品，包含藝人邵昕餐廳的滷味拼盤、酸菜白肉鍋底、紅燒牛肉湯等料理；主廚吳秉承品牌下的花雕藥膳褒雞湯、川椒豬軟骨麻辣鍋底。

(中央社)