Farglory Group general manager Jacky Yang on Friday said it is right that the maximum capacity of the Taipei Dome should exceed the limit on visitor numbers stipulated in the building’s environmental impact assessment (EIA), and the Taipei City Government Department of Urban Development’s Review Committee should not conflate the two calculations.

The Taipei City Government in May 2015 ordered Farglory to halt construction on the dome, citing safety concerns and unauthorized changes to the blueprints.

The review committee had held a project review meeting on Thursday, during which its members discussed three matters, including the emergency evacuation of people from the building. Yang said that Farglory had already conducted traffic simulation models in order to increase the dome’s factor of safety, but the committee had repeatedly restricted the dome’s visitor capacity based upon the EIA’s total head count of 59,833 persons and used this as the evaluation standard for the project.

Yang added that Farglory insists all the dome’s capacity calculations should be based upon existing laws and regulations, including those governing the capacity for large venues, and asked that these be applied in this case.

Additionally, Yang questioned why the committee had asked Farglory to incorporate traffic from the nearby Taipei Railway Workshop (TRW) development into the dome’s transport plan and also asked it to assemble relevant data. Approval for the future redevelopment of the TRW should come from the government, which would involve many different government departments, Yang said, and discussions on that particular development are ongoing. Yang added that Farglory is simply a private developer and does not have the capacity to predict the future extent of the development. As such, the request to include TRW traffic within the dome’s transportation plan is forcing an impossible task on the company, Yang said.

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1. environmental impact assessment phr. 環境評估 (huan2 jing4 ping2 gu1) 2. question v. 質疑 (zhi2 yi2) 3. private developer phr. 民間開發商 (min2 jian1 kai1 fa1 shang1) 4. force an impossible task on phr. 強人所難 (qiang2 ren2 suo3 nan2) 5. specialism n. 專業 (zhuan1 ye4)



Responding to Farglory’s queries, the department issued a statement, clarifying that its members are still discussing the three matters covered during the meeting and added that, so as to reach a mutual agreement, the committee had invited Farglory representatives to the meeting to express their views and participate in the discussion.

The committee operates using a collegiate decision-making model, said the statement. As such, each member, according to their specialisms, will provide different views and opinions, all of which must be taken into account.

The department suggested that Farglory revise their data according to the committee’s decisions and added that if the company does have any opinions on the committee’s work, these should be expressed fully to members during meetings.

(Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times)

遠雄企業團副總經理楊舜欽週五表示，大巨蛋未來實際營運的容留人數，應高於大巨蛋通過環評的人口當量數，台北市都發局都市審議委員會不該將兩者混為一談。

二○一五年五月，台北市政府勒令遠雄大巨蛋停工，理由是大巨蛋未經核准而變更設計，造成了安全問題。

台北市都發局前一天召開大巨蛋都審會，討論防災避難容留人數等三項議題。隔天楊舜欽強調，為了提升大巨蛋的安全係數而進行模擬作業，但台北市都發局都市審議委員會一再鎖定大巨蛋通過環境評估引進人口的當量數五萬九千八百三十三人，引導定義為將來大巨蛋的容留人數，做為對大巨蛋的評鑑標準。

他說，遠雄堅持大巨蛋容留人數等各項人數規定，應依現行法規執行訂定，容留人數有大型場所管制規則，將來請領使用執照也應依規則制定。

另外，他質疑，針對大巨蛋的交通規劃範圍，都發局要求遠雄將大巨蛋附近的台北機廠開發案衍生量納入，並要廠商自行收集相關資料；台北機廠未來開發由政府核定，事涉許多政府部會局處，現今也沒有結論，遠雄只是民間開發商，無法預知未來開發程度，要求遠雄將台北機廠開發案納入大巨蛋的規劃範圍，實在強人所難。

對於遠雄的質疑，都發局發布澄清稿表示，都審委員會仍延續前次委員會的三項議題進行討論，各項議題為確保雙方共識，委員在各項議題建議，現場都邀請遠雄公司代表充分表達意見並進行討論。