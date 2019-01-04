To welcome the new year, CNN aired a report titled “19 things to look forward to in 2019” last month, introducing some highly-anticipated “bright spots” of the new year — such as 3D-printing in everything, two solar eclipses, the FIFA Women’s World Cup in France, a Disney dominance at the movies, and the opening of new Star Wars-themed lands.

Meanwhile, another royal baby will make his or her debut, as Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are expecting their first child in spring. On April 30, the 85-year-old Japanese Emperor Akihito is set to formally step down from the throne, becoming the first Japanese emperor to abdicate in over 200 years.

Moreover, hundreds of thousands of works of art, literature, film and music from 1923 all entered the US public domain on New Year’s Day when their copyrights expired. It was the biggest entry in two decades since the US extended the term of all existing copyrights by 20 years from a 75- to a 95-year term in 1998.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

為了迎接新年，CNN於上個月報導了十九件在二○一九年令人盼望的事，介紹新的一年裡值得高度期待的「亮點」——包括無所不在的3D列印物品、兩次的日全蝕、在法國的FIFA女子世界盃足球賽、迪士尼將稱霸電影圈，和星際大戰主題遊樂園的開幕。

同時，英國皇室的新成員即將誕生，哈利王子和梅根王妃（薩塞克斯公爵夫人）會在春天迎接他們的第一胎。高齡八十五歲的日本天皇明仁，則預計在四月三十日正式退位，成為兩百多年以來第一個退位的日皇。

此外，數十萬件於一九二三年發行的藝文作品、電影及歌曲，已於版權到期後在元旦進入美國公共領域。這也是自一九九八年，美國將現行版權保護期從七十五年延長二十年至九十五年後，二十年來最大一批作品轉化為公共財。

(台北時報張聖恩)