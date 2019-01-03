Home / Bilingual Pages
Thu, Jan 03, 2019 - Page 15　

‘Avengers,’ ‘More Than Blue’ top Taiwan’s box office charts
《復仇者》、《比悲傷》稱霸台灣年度電影榜

Actress Annie Chen, from left, actor Jasper Liu and actress Ivy Chen attend a news conference to thank fans for supporting their film, More Than Blue, in Taipei on Saturday.
演員陳庭妮（左起）、劉以豪、陳意涵，上週六出席台北記者會，感謝影迷支持他們的電影《比悲傷更悲傷的故事》。

Photo: Wang Wen-lin, Liberty Times
照片︰自由時報記者王文麟

Hollywood and South Korean films dominated the top-10 list of Taiwan’s annual box office again. After earning NT$641.7 million (about US$20.9 million) last year, US superhero movie Avengers: Infinity War topped the chart. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom was at the second spot, followed by South Korea’s Along with the Gods and its sequel Along with the Gods: The Last 49 Days.

For Taiwanese films, More Than Blue, an adaptation of the 2009 hit South Korean movie of the same name, was the best-selling local movie last year after crossing the NT$200 million mark, although it failed to make the top-10 list. Gatao 2 — The New Leader Rising ranked No. 2.

Globally, four mega hits crossed the US$1 billion mark last year, including Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Incredibles 2. According to AP, as blockbusters such as Aquaman hit the screens recently, ticket sales in the US would set a new record of US$11.8 billion, while global sales boosted by Chinese moviegoers should exceed US$40 billion for the second time ever.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

好萊塢與南韓電影再度稱霸台灣年度票房前十名。《復仇者聯盟：無限之戰》進帳六億四千一百七十多萬台幣（約兩千零九十萬美元），勇奪去年冠軍。亞軍則是《侏羅紀世界：殞落國度》，韓片《與神同行》，與其續集《與神同行：最終審判》緊追在後。

至於在台灣電影方面，《比悲傷更悲傷的故事》改編自南韓二○○九年同名影片，在跨越兩億台幣門檻後榮登去年最賣座國片，力壓第二名的《角頭2》，不過還是未能擠入年度排行榜前十名。

去年有四部鉅片票房跨越全球十億美元門檻︰《復仇者聯盟：無限之戰》、《黑豹》、《侏羅紀世界：殞落國度》、《超人特攻隊2》。根據美聯社報導，隨著《水行俠》等大片近日上映後，年度美國電影票房可望創下一百一十八億美元新紀錄。受到中國影迷的拉抬，全球票房可望第二度打破四百億美元。

（台北時報張聖恩）

