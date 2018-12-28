EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A : Do you usually have a real Christmas tree in your home?

B : Yes, every year. Compared with an artificial tree, it looks much nicer and smells very fragrant too.

A : Is it a hassle to look after?

B : Not really. You just have to remember to saw a thin slice off the bottom of the trunk when you get it home and keep the stand topped up with water every day.

A : 你通常會在家裡擺一棵真的耶誕樹嗎？

B : 會呀，每年都會。比起人工的假樹，真的樹看起來美多了，而且聞起來很香。

A : 照顧那棵樹會很麻煩嗎？

B : 其實不會。你只要記得，買回家以後把樹幹底部鋸掉薄薄的一片，然後每天都在樹盆裡加滿水。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: