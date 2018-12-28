Thanks to the football fever in June and July, the term “World Cup” topped the list of most-used key words in Google Search in Taiwan for 2018, followed by Chinese costume drama “Story of Yanxi Palace,” “earthquake,” “sports lottery” and “Central Election Commission,” said Google Taiwan.

The term “World Cup” also topped the chart globally, followed by “Avicii,” the late Swedish DJ, “Mac Miller,” the late US rapper, and “Stan Lee,” the late former Marvel Comics chairman — all three passed away this year. Superhero film “Black Panther” came fifth.

Meanwhile, “skr” has been chosen as the English Word of the Year in Taiwan by English professors at Soochow University. The word “skr,” often spelled “skrr” or “skrt,” is originally the sound of a car’s wheels accelerating away and also an onomatopoeia “used to indicate one’s approval,” according to Green’s Dictionary of Slang. The term went viral after being used repeatedly by singer Kris Wu on online show “The Rap of China.”

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

拜今年六、七月間的足球熱所賜，Google台灣公布，「世足賽」一詞登上二○一八年台灣的關鍵字搜尋排行榜冠軍。緊追在後的分別是古裝陸劇《延禧攻略》、「地震」、「運彩」、「中選會」。

而「世足賽」一詞，亦攻佔了全球熱搜排行榜冠軍。隨後是已故的瑞典DJ「艾維奇」，美國饒舌歌手「麥克米勒」，和漫威之父「史丹李」——三人都在今年過世，超級英雄電影《黑豹》位居第五名。

此外，東吳大學的英文教授們，則是將「skr」這個字評選為台灣的年度英文字。「skr」常被拼寫為「skrr」或「skrt」，原本是汽車加速離開時輪胎的摩擦聲。而根據《格林俚語詞典》，它也是擬聲詞，「用來表達某人的贊同」。該字因歌手吳亦凡在網路節目《中國新說唱》中頻繁使用而爆紅。（台北時報張聖恩）