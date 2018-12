A: Did you have a good Christmas?

B: Yes, I spent it with my family. We went to church in the morning, exchanged presents throughout the day and then ate roast turkey for our Christmas dinner.

A: It sounds wonderful, and very traditional.

B: Next year, you’re welcome to celebrate with us.

A: 你的耶誕節過得開心嗎?

B: 開心呀,我跟家人一起過節。我們早上去教堂,白天都在交換禮物,然後晚上耶誕大餐還吃了烤火雞。

A: 聽起來蠻棒的,而且很傳統。

B: 明年歡迎你跟我們一起慶祝。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: