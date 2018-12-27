Pop diva Janet Jackson is joining her brother Michael and the Jackson 5 as members of the “Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,” earning her induction along with six other artists or bands on Dec. 13. They will be honored at the 34th induction ceremony, which is scheduled for March 29 in New York.

With the success of her albums such as Control, Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814 and Janet, Jackson is one of the world’s most celebrated singers. The five-time Grammy Award winner had been nominated twice previously, and her inclusion comes as the Hall of Fame expands its definition of “rock” to include more music genres, such as Rhythm and Blues (R&B).

The Hall of Fame surveyed more than 1,000 musicians, historians, industry professionals and past winners to choose new members. The other inductees were Stevie Nicks, the Cure, Radiohead, Roxy Music, the Zombies and Def Leppard, which gained most votes from fans. The votes were also incorporated into the survey in deciding who gets inducted.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

流行天后珍娜傑克森加入了哥哥麥可，以及傑克森家族合唱團的行列，獲選榮登「搖滾名人堂」。她和六組藝人或樂團已於十二月十三日入選，預計在三月二十九日，於紐約舉行的第三十四屆入選儀式接受表揚。

隨著《控制》、《節奏國度1814》、《珍娜》等專輯大賣，珍娜可說是全球最受歡迎的歌手之一。這位五座葛萊美獎得主曾獲名人堂兩度提名，而她此時獲選，正值名人堂欲擴大「搖滾」的定義，以廣納更多音樂類型，例如節奏藍調（R&B）。

名人堂為選出新成員，向超過一千名的音樂人、歷史學家、業界專家、歷屆得主進行調查。其他入選者包括歌手史蒂薇妮克絲、治療樂隊、電台司令、羅西音樂、殭屍樂團、威豹合唱團，而威豹得到的粉絲投票數最多，投票數也會被列入調查以決定獲選人。

（台北時報張聖恩）