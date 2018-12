A: Apparently, one of the most striking things that Jackson did was to dub voices over the original footage.

B: How did he know what the people were saying?

A: He employed forensic lip readers, and researched which part of England the soldiers were from.

B: Jackson is known for his meticulous attention to detail.

A: 傑克森這次完成的一項驚人任務,顯然就是為那些原始影片重新配音。

B: 他怎麼會知道影片裡的人在說什麼呀?

A: 他聘請了幾位唇語鑑識專家,並研究那些士兵來自英國的哪個地方。

B: 傑克森會對細節付出一絲不苟的注意力,他就是以此聞名的。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: