EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: What the heck? Even I hate dealing with awkward customers like that.

B: I know, she kept changing her order, I couldn’t keep up.

A: Don’t worry, it wasn’t your fault. Just remember to always confirm the order back to the customer before you start making the drink.

B: Will do.

A: 要命哦，連我都痛恨跟這種奧客打交道！

B: 我懂，她一直在改她的訂單，我根本跟不上。

A: 別擔心，那不是你的錯。只要記得，在你開始做飲料之前，都要再回頭跟顧客確認訂單。

B: 我會記得的。

