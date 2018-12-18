EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: What the heck? Even I hate dealing with awkward customers like that.
B: I know, she kept changing her order, I couldn’t keep up.
A: Don’t worry, it wasn’t your fault. Just remember to always confirm the order back to the customer before you start making the drink.
B: Will do.
A: 要命哦，連我都痛恨跟這種奧客打交道！
B: 我懂，她一直在改她的訂單，我根本跟不上。
A: 別擔心，那不是你的錯。只要記得，在你開始做飲料之前，都要再回頭跟顧客確認訂單。
B: 我會記得的。
