掩人耳目

cover others’ ears and eyes

(yan3 ren2 er3 mu4)

西元一一二七年，女真軍隊入侵宋朝京城，擄走了北宋最後一位皇帝欽宗及其父，也就是一年前退位的徽宗。

宋徽宗在位時，是廣受好評的藝術家、慷慨的藝術贊助者、影響力很大的書法家，以及非常無能的統治者。他對逸樂和藝術的追求，讓他無法專注於治國。宋朝在他手中，軍隊不修、國力衰落，敵方卻已在北方邊境集結重兵。西元一一三五年，宋徽宗在被女真俘虜八年後，屈辱地客死異鄉。

《大宋宣和遺事》中的〈亨集〉，描述了徽宗治國的無能：有臣子秉報北方有被入侵的危險，徽宗對此感到憂慮，兩位大臣卻建議徽宗在城牆崩塌前及時行樂。他們帶徽宗微服出遊，徽宗偽裝成商人，經常造訪城裡的妓院，拜倒在名妓李師師的石榴裙下。無可避免地，皇帝秘訪妓院的消息開始流傳。此故事中有這句話：「事跡顯然，雖欲掩人之耳目，不可得也」（這種行事舉動很明顯，想要遮蔽他人的耳目以保守秘密，實在不可能）。

這句話便演變出成語「掩人耳目」，意思是愚弄他人。

英文諺語「to pull the wool over people’s eyes」（拉羊毛蓋上人的眼睛）意指試圖欺騙別人，此語出處不詳。

常見的推測認為，這句話是暗指十六及十七世紀所戴的羊毛製假髮；然而，此語似乎是源自十九世紀早期的美國，那時已經不流行戴羊毛假髮了。

提到這句話的第一件出版品，是一八三五年十一月美國蓋茨堡的報紙《人民新聞》：「We are glad to find among the leading Van-ites, at least one man, whose conscience will not permit him to ‘go the whole hog’ in pulling the wool over the people’s eyes.」（我們很高興在帶頭的Van-ites這些人中，發現至少有一個人有良心，讓他不會「徹底地」去拉羊毛蓋住人們的眼睛。）

句中的「Van-ites」可能是指民主黨的馬丁‧范布倫的支持者，范布倫後來在一八三七年至一八四一年擔任美國總統。「go the whole hog」指的是范布倫前一任的總統安德魯‧傑克森一八二八年競選時的用語，傑克森是一八二八年至一八三七年的美國總統。

范布倫跟傑克森一樣，也是共濟會成員，當時有個人名叫威廉‧摩根，曾威脅要揭發共濟會的秘密，摩根死於一八二六年，一般認為是被共濟會成員所謀殺，當時引起社會憤慨，強烈抨擊共濟會的精英主義。摩根的失蹤便導致了反共濟會黨的形成。

在一八三六年七月八日的《伯靈頓自由新聞》中，刊登了范布倫所屬的州議會所發布的告示，說議會是「共濟會菁英、位居要職的該州貴族集會之處」。該則告示也提到約翰‧佩第朋可能會被提名為副州長：「的確，佩第朋是偏離了正軌、進到反共濟會陣營，但他是為了要把十幾隻羊帶來民主黨陣營（順道說一句，我們覺得被提名的佩第朋在捉「羊」歸營方面，大概要比「拉羊毛」遮住反共濟會人士的眼睛還更成功）」。

部落格「Word Histories」的作者巴斯卡‧特雷給認為，這最後一句所提到「sheep」（羊）和「pulling wool」（拉羊毛），可能就是諺語「to pull the wool over people’s eyes」的出處。他引用登在一八三八年三月十日《波啟浦夕市新聞》，署名為約翰‧史派瑟的人的投書，內容說到羊的眼睛四周向內生長的毛，會影響羊的視力，有時會致盲，或迫使羊一直閉著眼睛。史派瑟認為，這種毛病主要出現在「頭部有最多毛」的綿羊品種身上。 (台北時報林俐凱譯)

為了要掩人耳目，走私犯假裝進口廢棄輪胎，卻把毒品藏在輪胎裡夾帶入境。

(To fool customs, the smugglers pretended they were importing used tires, and secreted narcotics in them to get the drugs over the border.)

pull the wool over one’s eyes

