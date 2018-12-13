Farewell My Concubine, produced by Taiwanese actress Hsu Feng and filmed by Chinese director Chen Kaige, is the only Chinese-language film to win the prestigious Palme d’Or, the highest prize awarded at the Cannes Film Festival. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of its 1993 release, the digitally-restored version is set to hit the screens in Taiwan tomorrow.

The film tells the fascinating story of two actors — Cheng Dieyi (played by Leslie Cheung) and Duan Xiaolou (Zhang Fengyi) — who grow up together at a Beijing opera troupe. Their hit show is the play “Farewell My Concubine,” in which Cheng plays the concubine and Duan plays the king. Cheng’s love for Duan is later tested by a woman as well as the outbreak of the Cultural Revolution.

The film also made it to the All-Time 100 Movies list compiled by Time magazine. The other three Chinese-language classics on the list include the 1971 film A Touch of Zen, and Chungking Express and The Legend of Drunken Master II, both from 1994.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

台灣影后徐楓監製、中國導演陳凱歌拍攝的《霸王別姬》，是唯一榮獲坎城影展最高榮譽金棕櫚獎的華語電影。為了慶祝該片一九九三年上映二十五週年，「數位修復版」明日起將在台重登大銀幕。

該電影是關於兩位演員——程蝶衣（張國榮飾）和段小樓（張豐毅飾）——迷人的故事，兩人從小在京劇團裡一起長大。他們最紅的一齣戲就是霸王別姬，由程蝶衣飾演虞姬，段小樓則飾演霸王。但程對段的愛慕卻因一個女人的介入，及隨後爆發的「文化大革命」而遭到考驗。

該片曾被《時代》雜誌評選為「全球百大最佳電影」，其它三部上榜的華語經典包括︰一九七一年的《俠女》、一九九四年的《重慶森林》和《醉拳II》。

（台北時報張聖恩）