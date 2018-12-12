Home / Bilingual Pages
EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: If you do join a group to go up Jade Mountain, remember to pack warm clothes, waterproofs and a headlamp.

B: I guess the headlamp is for if we set off from the lodge in the small hours of the morning to ensure we reach the summit for the sunrise.

A: That’s right, and make sure you take a picture of yourself with the marker at the summit.

B: Ah, yes, to prove I was there. Otherwise it will all have been for nothing.

A: 如果你要參加爬玉山的登山團，記得要打包保暖的衣服、防水衣物、還有頭燈。

B: 我猜，頭燈是準備讓我們凌晨從登山小屋出發時用的，才能確保在山頂上看到日出。

A: 沒錯，還要記得讓自己跟峰頂的標示牌一起合照哦。

B: 哦，好哦，要證明我有登頂，不然一切就白費力氣了。

