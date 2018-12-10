EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: The thing about group hikes is you will be traveling with strangers, and that can be a crap shoot.

B: I know. You might have some like-minded people in the group, or you might be stuck with traveling companions you don’t gel with.

A: The good thing is, you can walk at your own pace, within reason.

B: Great. When I’m hiking, I prefer to go at a leisurely pace and take in the scenery.

A: 跟團登山的重點在於你要跟陌生人一起旅行，這就要碰運氣了。

B: 我知道。可能團裡會有志趣相投的人，也可能一路上要跟完全不對盤的旅伴一起走。

A: 好處是，你可以照自己的步調走，當然是在合理範圍內啦。

B: 太好了，我健行的時候比較喜歡悠閒的步調，好好欣賞風景。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: