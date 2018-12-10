Home / Bilingual Pages
Mon, Dec 10, 2018 - Page 2　

EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: The thing about group hikes is you will be traveling with strangers, and that can be a crap shoot.

B: I know. You might have some like-minded people in the group, or you might be stuck with traveling companions you don’t gel with.

A: The good thing is, you can walk at your own pace, within reason.

B: Great. When I’m hiking, I prefer to go at a leisurely pace and take in the scenery.

A: 跟團登山的重點在於你要跟陌生人一起旅行，這就要碰運氣了。

B: 我知道。可能團裡會有志趣相投的人，也可能一路上要跟完全不對盤的旅伴一起走。

A: 好處是，你可以照自己的步調走，當然是在合理範圍內啦。

B: 太好了，我健行的時候比較喜歡悠閒的步調，好好欣賞風景。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文:

This story has been viewed 710 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top